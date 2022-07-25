Notice of Public Meeting – Planning Board For Rockingham County, North Carolina On August 8, 2022

he Planning Board will meet for their regular meeting on August 8, 2022 at 6:30PM. Topics will include a rezoning and a multi section text amendment proposal.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY PLANNING BOARD
LOCATION: Rockingham County Governmental Center, Wentworth
371 NC Highway 65, Reidsville NC 27320
Commissioners Chambers
Mon 8/8/2022 at 6:30 pm
Zoning Amendment
Rezoning Request 2022-17: A rezoning request has been made for the properties denoted by Tax PINs 7903-03-31-9666 and 7903-03-41-0693, located on Shelton Rd near the intersection of Ellisboro Rd in the Huntsville Township. The request is to rezone the properties from Residential Agricultural (RA) to Highway Commercial Conditional District (HC-CD).
Text Amendments Package 2022-02: a proposal for four (4) text amendments to the
Unified Development Ordinance:
1. 2022-02a: Table 41.05-1. Dimensional Standards Table
2. 2022-02b: Sec. 62.16. Campgrounds/RV Parks
3. 2022-02c: Sec. 53.03. Road Standards
4. 2022-02d: Table 41.04-1. Outdoor Storage of Boats/RVs
The Planning Board will make a recommendation regarding these requests. The County Commissioners will make a final determination on these requests at a later date.
All persons seeking more information or wishing to present arguments for or against these requests should appear before the Board. Anyone with questions, feel free to contact:
Rockingham County Community Development
336-342-8130 (2), or planners@co.rockingham.nc.us