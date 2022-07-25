Notice of Public Meeting – Planning Board For Rockingham County, North Carolina On August 8, 2022

he Planning Board will meet for their regular meeting on August 8, 2022 at 6:30PM. Topics will include a rezoning and a multi section text amendment proposal.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY PLANNING BOARD



LOCATION: Rockingham County Governmental Center, Wentworth

371 NC Highway 65, Reidsville NC 27320

Commissioners Chambers



Mon 8/8/2022 at 6:30 pm

Zoning Amendment



Rezoning Request 2022-17: A rezoning request has been made for the properties denoted by Tax PINs 7903-03-31-9666 and 7903-03-41-0693, located on Shelton Rd near the intersection of Ellisboro Rd in the Huntsville Township. The request is to rezone the properties from Residential Agricultural (RA) to Highway Commercial Conditional District (HC-CD).



Text Amendments Package 2022-02: a proposal for four (4) text amendments to the

Unified Development Ordinance:

1. 2022-02a: Table 41.05-1. Dimensional Standards Table

2. 2022-02b: Sec. 62.16. Campgrounds/RV Parks

3. 2022-02c: Sec. 53.03. Road Standards

4. 2022-02d: Table 41.04-1. Outdoor Storage of Boats/RVs



The Planning Board will make a recommendation regarding these requests. The County Commissioners will make a final determination on these requests at a later date.



All persons seeking more information or wishing to present arguments for or against these requests should appear before the Board. Anyone with questions, feel free to contact:



Rockingham County Community Development

336-342-8130 (2), or planners@co.rockingham.nc.us

