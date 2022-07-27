Modern Monetary Theory Madness: Elizabeth Warren Attacks Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell From The Left – Mike Swanson

On Monday Senator Elizabeth Warren attacked Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in an editorial in the Wall Street Journal, which made the news cycle and elicited a lot of comments in the media. In this video I make note of one article in Axios about this, and also give my own take. She has a lot wrong in what she is saying when it comes to inflation, due to her belief in modern monetary theory, even though she is correct in that the Federal Reverse interest rate hikes are hurting the economic growth and are damaging to the stock market and those that invest and speculate in it. But without rate hikes how do you stop inflation? There seem to be no easy answers or solutions.

What are the implications for politics and investing when it comes to this?

