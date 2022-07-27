Burlington, NC Ranked As The Second Best Place To Buy Real Estate In The Whole Country – Mike Swanson

Burlington, NC Ranked As The Second Best Place To Buy Real Estate...

On Tuesday, July 26, 2022 the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com both released their “Emerging Housing Markets Index” and ranked Burlington, North Carolina as the second best place to buy a home in the entire country. That is huge for the Piedmont-Triad area. This index takes into account what you get for what you pay for and the potential return on your investment. It suggests that the housing quality of Burlington is excellent and so are the prospects for the area.

Burlington, North Carolina is also poised to benefit from the new jobs coming to the entire region, from the new airplane manufacturing at PTI to the coming Caesars in Danville, Virginia, just an hour away.

Here is a link to the Realtor.com Emerging Housing Markets Index for the full story.

-Mike