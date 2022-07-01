Biden Returns to Washington After NATO Summit – Source – Voice of America

Home Daily News Headline Biden Returns to Washington After NATO Summit – Source – Voice of...

U.S. President Joe Biden returned to Washington on Thursday evening as he wound up a five-day trip to Europe that highlighted the key U.S. role in mounting a strong allied response to Vladimir Putin’s aggression in Ukraine. Biden attended a Group of Seven leaders meeting in Germany, which was followed by a three-day NATO summit in Madrid. During the trip, he announced plans to permanently bolster the U.S. military presence in Europe.

