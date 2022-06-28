US Stock Bear Market Far From Over? Fed Will Hike Rates For Another 6-12 Months? – David Skarica

Jason Burack of Wall St for Main St interviewed returning guest, author, former hedge fund manager and newsletter writer, Dave Skarica.

During this hour plus long interview, Jason asks Dave for his thoughts on the current global macro situation and where the biggest risks to the global economy are? Dave outlines how the Fed helped create a “Risk On” bubble in risky and unprofitable tech stocks and also many retail investors trading lots of crypto and alt coins using leverage. Dave thinks that the Fed will continue to hike interest rates for at least another 6-12 months and the US stock bear market will get a lot worse. Dave is waiting to buy more commodities companies in the months ahead.