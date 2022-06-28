Gold and Gold miners – Are They Still Out Of Favor? – VIDEO- Chris Vermeulen

Chris Vermeulen of TheTechnicalTraders sits down with David Lin, Anchor for Kitco News to discuss gold and gold miners’. Precious metals, gold, and gold miners have all been out of favor this year. We saw panic selling hit the stock market and massive liquidation which pulled them down.

This time around, we are seeing record amounts of cash being stock-pilled. The big money just wants to sit in cash for the time being. That is because the general investors and the masses are getting really nervous. Overall, volatility continues to expand for gold. As a trade, it could be really good in about a month or two.

Chris and David also discuss:

Asset Allocation

Shorting the market

Bear markets and how to trade during one

The four stages of markets

The outlook for the stock market

Disclaimer: None of this material is meant to be construed as investment advice. It is for education and entertainment purposes only. The video is accurate as of the posting date but may not be accurate in the future.