Ukrainian Tank Fires in the Donetsk Region – Source – Voice of America

Ukrainian soldiers near the village of Soledar, in the Donetsk region, fire from a tank hidden in a discrete position. As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters its fourth month, Ukrainian officials are increasingly worried the West could soon suffer “war fatigue.” They fear Russia could take advantage of that to pressure Ukraine into a compromise, something Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has resisted, saying Ukraine would pursue its own terms for peace. “The fatigue is growing, people want some kind of outcome [that is beneficial] for themselves, and we want [another] outcome for ourselves,” he said. “It is obvious that Russia is determined to wear down the West and is now building its strategy on the assumption that Western countries will get tired and gradually begin to change their militant rhetoric to a more accommodating one,” said Volodymyr Fesenko, political analyst with the Penta Center think tank in an interview with The Associated Press.