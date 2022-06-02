Shanghai lockdown end brings relief to millions – Source – Al Jazeera

A two-month COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai has finally ended. Most of Shanghai’s 25 million residents are now free to leave home, while businesses will gradually – and gladly – resume operations. But people are still wary that a new outbreak would see the return of measures that left many struggling to get food or find emergency healthcare. Restrictions imposed under China’s ‘zero COVID’ strategy have also been eased in the capital, Beijing.
