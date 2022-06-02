Oil Analysis & How It Will Impact Gold Miners – Jordan Roy-Byrne

Over the past 20 years there have been two major points at which a peak in the Oil price corresponded to a significant low in the gold mining stocks. Oil could be breaking out here and if it can push above $115, it has a clear path to $145-$150, the all time high. Oil’s term structure suggests it’s likely to make a peak over the coming months. Oil peaking and correcting could have significant implications for inflation expectations and Fed policy.
