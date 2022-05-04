US Dollar, Natural Gas ETF – UUP, UNG, Cash – Trader Tip Video – Chris Vermeulen

In today’s trader tip video, Chris talks about the current stock market volatility, the US dollar ETF UUP, the natural gas ETF UNG, and his current cash position. In these volatile times, the best position to be in is cash. We closed out 7 winnings trades a few weeks ago and we are currently in cash, watching the market slide and test the lows.

Overall, we are very close to the market flipping into a bear market. At that point, it is a game-changer and trading strategies must change. Are you ready to catch the downward trends?

TO LEARN MORE ABOUT UUP, UNG, and cash position – WATCH THE VIDEO

Disclaimer: None of this material is meant to be construed as investment advice. It is for education and entertainment purposes only. The video is accurate as of the posting date but may not be accurate in the future.