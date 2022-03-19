Greensboro Danger: Guilford County Confirms Second Case of Animal Rabies in 2022

he Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public Health is alerting Guilford County residents that a bat found on Carrieland Drive in Greensboro tested positive for the rabies virus on 3/15/2022. This is the second confirmed case of animal rabies in 2022.

North Carolina law requires that all domestic pets (cats, dogs, and ferrets), whether living inside or outside, aged four months or older be vaccinated for rabies. Animals that are confined in outdoor fenced areas should also have current rabies vaccinations. Supervising pets when they are outdoors could prevent contact with wild animals and lessen the possibility of rabies exposure.

Rabies circulates within our wildlife population throughout the entire year. Here are some tips to help prevent you or your family from being exposed to the rabies virus:

Avoid direct contact with wildlife, dead or alive. Do not approach, try to play with, touch, rescue or treat any wildlife. If you find a sick or injured animal, contact Animal Control at 336-641-5990.

Avoid any animal displaying unnatural behavior. Wild animals are not usually friendly so be very careful if they approach you. Do not try to separate fighting animals.

Feed your pets indoors. Leaving food outside will attract dogs, cats, and other wildlife into your yard.

Leaving food outside will attract dogs, cats, and other wildlife into your yard. Report all stray animals to Animal Control at 336-641-5990 in Greensboro and 336-883-3224 in High Point. Stray animals may not have current rabies vaccinations.

at 336-641-5990 in Greensboro and 336-883-3224 in High Point. Stray animals may not have current rabies vaccinations. If a person is bitten by an animal (domestic or stray), wash the bitten area immediately with soap and water, seek medical attention, and report the bite to local Animal Control Officers.

For more information on rabies prevention, please contact Guilford County Animal Services at 336-641- 2506 or visit www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/animal-services.

SOURCE