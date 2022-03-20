Can The Bulls Take Charge Of The Stock Market This Week? (Plus A New Fund I Bought After FOMC) – Mike Swanson

We have a potential stock market rally in the works. This week will tell the tale and show us if the bulls can take charge of the stock market this week. If they can breakthrough this short-term resistance pattern then the stock market is likely to rally over the next few weeks. As always, though, it’s best to focus buying and stock trading on the assets classes, exchange traded funds, and stock sectors that are outperforming the S&P 500 and avoid those that are lagging it.

Despite the fact that the Federal Reserve raised interest rates and said it will raise more last week they said something that is also getting people bullish about the stock market.

-Mike