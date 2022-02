The stock market has been putting on a strong bounce over the past few days after putting on one of its biggest January drops ever for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Last night, though, futures went down as Facebook stock has crashed 20% on its earnings report. Turns out businesses are pulling back on their ad spending and users are spending less time on the newsfeed. Metaverse goggles are making people sick. Can this Facebook mess derail this current market rally?

-Mike