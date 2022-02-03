Inflation is really 15%, highest since 1947; Why is government ‘suppressing’ data? John Williams – Source – Kitco News

John Williams, founder of ShadowStats, calculates inflation using the same methodology that the government used to have for calculating the consumer price index (CPI). Williams told David Lin, anchor for Kitco News, that the true headline CPI number is loser to 15%, not 7%, as reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Here’s why the government has a political incentive to “suppress” the reported inflation number.
