Vote Tally Not Final, But Voters Appear To Have Said No To Rosie’s In Amherst County,Virginia – Mike Swanson

The vote tally isn’t final, as there are still some provisional and absentee ballots to be counted, but it appears that voters in Amhert County, Virginia have said no to bringing in a Rosie’s Gaming Emporium. On the ballot was the question “Shall pari-mutuel wagering be permitted in Amherst County at satellite facilities in accordance with Chapter 29 (§ 59.1-364 et seq.) of Title 59.1 of the Code of Virginia?” The tally of votes now is 46.33% YES and 53.67% or 4,365 to 5,056.