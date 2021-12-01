Pittsylvania County Board Of Supervisors Selects Redistricting Plan A

During a called meeting on Wednesday afternoon, the Board of Supervisors selected redistricting Plan A to advertise over the next several weeks by a vote of 4-2, with one member absent. The Board will be able to formally adopt this plan at December’s regularly scheduled meeting, at which point it would be passed onto the Virginia Attorney General for certification. Of the three redistricting plans that were developed, Plan A most closely resembles the current districts that have been in place since 2012. The county held a filmed public meeting for the vote and updated the public with a Facebook post, which contains the map of Plan A. Plan A is the choice that most of the public seemed to most supportive of from comments made at past meetings, social media, in surveys received by the county.

Here is the video of the meeting in which Plan A was chosen.

