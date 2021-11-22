The 2nd Cold War and Shifting Alliances in the Emerging Multipolar World w/ Ted Snider – Source – Parallax Views

On this edition of Parallax Views, we’re delving into the shifting political alliances that seem to be emerging as we enter what may be a Second Cold War and an emerging multipolar world. To do this we’re joined by Ted Snider, a fascinating geopolitical analyst and regular contributor to Antiwar.Com. We begin the conversation by parsing out the debate over the terms “New Cold War” and “Second Cold War” in the 21st century. The idea of the Second Cold War refers to rising tensions between the U.S. and its allies against Russia and China. In large part it deals with the possibility of a Russia-China partnership that would change the American-led unipolar order. We discuss some of the history between the U.S. and China and the U.S. and Putin’s Russia in the aftermath of the 20th century Cold War. In this regard, we delve into the issues of NATO and NATO expansion in relation to growing rifts between the U.S. and Russia after the collapse of the Soviet Union. From there we then turn our attention to Ted’s recent analysis of subtle moves made by Saudi Arabia that may signal Saudi’s rulers planning for major geopolitical shifts in the future. Specifically, we delve into what may be significant changes in the relationship between Iran and Saudi Arabia and what it may mean in regards to the Kingdom’s relationship with the U.S. and Israel. Additionally, Ted and I also dig into China’s Shanghai Cooperative Organization and Saudi Arabia’s involvement with it. Ted and I delineate between regional and global geopolitical moves being made by Saudi Arabia at the moment. After that we discuss Joe Biden’s foreign policy one year into his Presidency and the failure of the U.S. to renegotiate the JCPOA deal with Iran. In this regard, Ted comments on Ebrahim Raisi, hardliners, neocon Elliot Abrams cheering on Raisi’s victory, viewing the Iran deal through the eyes of an Iranian leadership that was betrayed by Donald Trump after the initial deal was made with Barack Obama, the potential for Iran to find an escape from the “squeeze” of the U.S. by sidling up to China and Russia, the problems with sanctions against Iran, and how U.S. policy towards Iran may be accelerating the emergence of a multipolar world in which a Russia-China partnership challenges the U.S.-led unipolar world order. Before wrapping up we delve into the Russia-China partnership and whether a military partnership is emerging out of it, why it may be a partnership rather than an alliance. Also, we briefly touch upon Biden’s foreign policy as it relates to Latin America and Israel/Palestine, the lack of diplomacy and using the diplomatic toolbox in U.S. foreign policy, how short-sightedness endangers national security and world security, the foreign policy “Blob”, the Afghanistan withdrawal, and more!

