Downtown Greensboro Sees Self-Proclaimed “Patriot” Protesters And Counterprotesters Gather Saturday

In downtown Greensboro a “Patriot Rally” was held by demonstrators in support of the idea that the Presidential election of 2020 was stolen on Saturday. Speakers proclaimed that tyranny is coming and that they are protesting to stop it. They are planning to go to Washington DC to rally in November. At the same time, “Antifa” counter protesters gathered in protest of the protesters. Several clips were put on Youtube, in some of which the two sides argued with each other. One wonders if neither would exist without the other.

