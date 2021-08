David Skarica of www.addictedtoprofits.net gives an update on the markets.

SGO.v announces recoveries of 74 percent

Disclosure David Skarica. has puts on arkk and buzz and he owns sgo.v they are a sponsor of stockchartoftheday and he has a consulting deal with them. WallStreetWindow also conducted a media awareness campaign for them in July. You can find info on that here.