Robinhood Stock (HOOD) Breaks Out As Gold Seasonal Trading Pattern Lines Up – Stock Market Update – Mike Swanson (08/04/2021)

In this stock market trading update I talked about several key topics. First, the big momentum stock play that is getting people’s attention today is Robinhood (HOOD), which made a new high yesterday morning to bring in momentum buyers.

Secondly, I talk about the price of gold and monthly gold seasonal trends that go back for decades. They suggest that now is the time to invest in gold.

Tuesday gold stocks went up.

And my top stock pick of the month did too. I think it is just now in process of breaking out. To find out everything about it go to my post on it here.

-Mike