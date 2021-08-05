Ochelli Effect: Skepticism Required Reading History – Mike Swanson

On Tuesday I was live on The Ochelli Effect. “In the first hour, Chuck and Mike discuss the financial media and a lack of reality on TV. Mike explains how some business shows changed over the years. Radio is also discussed. There was a little trouble connecting to Mike at the beginning of the hour. Veteran Journalist, Albert Lanier promotes his new online outlet and tells us how he became a skeptic of the official story of the JFK Assassination. Mr. Lanier talked about authors that support the official story,” writes Ochelli.