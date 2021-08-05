Bitcoin will crash 85% from its highs, this time is no different from past – Source – Kitco News (08/05/2021)

Bitcoin has historically corrected 85% from its highs, and right now, the coin is still in a bear market, said Richard Heart, founder of Hex. “I think Bitcoin will tap $10,000 from its high of $65,000 because that’s what it normally does, it drops 85%. Ethereum usually drops 95% because it has lower liquidity so it acts like a leverage position on Bitcoin, to some degree,” Heart told David Lin, anchor for Kitco News.