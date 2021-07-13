Video: Historical Comparison for Gold Stocks – Jordan Roy-Byrne (07/13/2021)

The correction that began in August 2020 shows similarities to the corrections in 2004-2005 and 2016-2018. The current correction appears to be tracking stronger than an average of the two historical corrections. Another point is once the initial low was in, the two corrections were worse in terms of time than price.
