Turning Chaos Into Clarity – What Will Be The Aftermath Of Panic Selling In The US Markets – Chris Vermeulen (07/27/2021)

Turning Chaos Into Clarity – What Will Be The Aftermath Of Panic...

Join Chris Vermeulen as he chats for the first time with Patrick Karim and Kevin Wadsworth of Northstar Badcharts. Along with discussing last week’s panic selling in the stock market and recent moves in Bitcoin, Gold, and Natural Gas, the three analysts brought forth some interesting topics. These include:

Do we really want gold to go to $25,000 with what that could actually mean for our economy?

You don’t need to know the price of anything to trade or profit from it – explained.

What does a technical analyst actually do for you?

