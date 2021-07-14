Oliver Stone Documentary JFK: Through The Looking Glass Premiers At Cannes To Standing Ovation – Mike Swanson (07/14/2021)

Oliver Stone’s new documentary JFK: Through the Looking Glass premiered at Cannes for a standing ovation. The documentary, whose script was written by author James DiEugenio, is based on new JFK files that have been released since the Oscar winning JFK. Much new research about the assassination and information has been released and this new movie serves to highlight it. Here is a clip of Stone speaking after receiving his ovation this past weekend.

Here is a clip from the movie.

This movie has not yet been distributed into the United States.

-Mike