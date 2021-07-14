Interview with Sonoro Gold SGO.v – Near Production play in Mexico, Also Report on Sonoro Included – David Skarica (07/14/2021)

David Skarica interviews the CEO of Sonoro Gold (TSXV: SGO).

Special research report mentioned in video.

June 2021 – Sonoro Gold – Equity Research Report from MomentumPR

Disclosure David Skarica owns SGO.v, has a consulting agreement with them and they are a sponsor of stockchartoftheday

Disclosure: Mike Swanson, the head editor of WallStreetWindow.com, owns shares of Sonoro Gold.  Because it is a small cap stock with a market cap of less than $100 million USD he has put himself in a trading blackout on Sonoro Gold and will not buy or sell a share of its stock for at least 30-days from the date of this post (07/06/2021). Wallstreetwindow.com, is owned by Timingwallstreet, Inc., which is being compensated by a third party (Leadgopher LLC DBA Pinnacle Ad Network) to conduct an investor awareness advertising and marketing campaign for Sonoro Gold. This third party paid Timingwallstreet Inc., $12,000 USD to produce and disseminate this and other similar articles and send traffic to them through paid advertising campaigns for 30-days from the date of this post (7/06/2021). This compensation should be viewed as a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased, more specifically: This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication. For more on trading risks read our policy statement by clicking here.



