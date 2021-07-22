Jared Tendler & Chris Vermeulen Talk Poker, Trading Stocks and The Mental Game Behind Each – Chris Vermeulen (07/22/2021)

Get ready for an amazing armchair chat between Chris Vermeulen and Jared Tendler! Unlike most of our interview/podcast posts, this is two guys talking about what they love and how it pertains to trading. They each trace their path from early entrepreneurship to recognizing opportunities through a whole lot of study and trial & error to becoming the people they are today. Jared has recently written a book called The Mental Game Of Trading where he delves deep into the minds of traders.

Specifically, Chris and Jared spend a lot of time chatting about the emotions brought forth by winning and losing money in the stock market. Topics such as breaking the ‘refresh’ habit, herd mentality, the breakdown of discipline, systemizing as much as possible, using different strategies, having a growth mindset, writing for release, and so many more are covered.

Some new, and old, questions to ask yourself:

Does the market, or your favorite stock, care if you win or lose?

Is it our expectations that drive our emotions when trading? How does FOMO, greed, and/or impatience fit in with this?

Is near-instant success actually the worst thing that can happen to you?

What is your first signal that you are becoming emotional with your trading? What are your triggers? What are your indicators?

And why is it that failure always seems to be the mother of all teachers?!

To come full circle, both of them get really excited when discussing the opportunities for kids that will be brought forth by Chris achieving a lifelong dream of creating an online youth entrepreneurship program. URLYstart, which aims to bring an educational program of gamified entrepreneurship to as many kids as possible, will take flight on Kickstarter by the end of August!

CLICK ON THE IMAGE BELOW TO WATCH THE INTERVIEW

GET YOUR VIDEO MARKET UPDATE AND HOTLIST OF THE BEST ASSETS TO TRADE DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX EVERY MORNING WITH BAN TRADER PRO