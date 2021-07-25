25% stock market crash? Crypto winter for 1 year? Neither would be ‘shocking’ – Gareth Soloway – Source – Kitco News (07/22/2021)

The stock market broke a critical support zone on Monday. Although markets are bouncing back today on Tuesday, Gareth Soloway, chief market strategist of InTheMoneyStocks.com, said that if this level is not held, a break-down could take stocks all the way down to pre-Covid highs, representing a 25% decline from current levels. Speaking to David Lin, anchor for Kitco News, Soloway added that it could be a year before a big rally happens for Bitcoin and the previous highs are taken out.