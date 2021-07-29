Chris Vermeulen Joins Elijah K Johnson From Liberty And Finance To Talk About The Dollar and Precious Metals – Chris Vermeulen (07/29/2021)

Chris Joins Elijah K Johnson from Liberty And Finance to talk about Precious Metals. Since last August, silver has been trading in this noisy sideway range. This can be seen as a pause or consolidation before the next major trend breakout. If the US dollar starts to roll over, precious metals could jump higher. Should this happen, the stock market would most likely top out and start a downward trend. Silver has a lot of long-term upside potential. However, we foresee further pressure downward in the short term.

