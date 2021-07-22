2021 UFO Report and the Exploitation in UFO Subculture w/ Jack Brewer – Source – Parallax Views (07/22/2021)

On this edition of Parallax Views, last month the Director of National Intelligence dropped a highly-anticipated and much covered in the media report on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) or, as it’s more commonly known, the phenomena of UFO sightings. The report didn’t, it turns out, offer any revelations about little green men. Or maybe that’s part of the cover-up?

Joining us to unpack the report, as well as to examine some of the troubling aspects of the UFO subculture, is Jack Brewer, the man behind the blog The UFO Trail. Jack offers a very different take on the UFO subculture as evidenced in his book The Greys Have Been Framed: Exploitation in the UFO Community. We go in-depth on some of the rather seedy elements of the UFO subculture including sexually abusive hypnotherapists specializing in “alien abudction” cases, intelligenc agency connected figures, and just plain hucksters. This leads us down a wild path of discussion that includes discussion of such players in the scene UFO lobbyist Christopher Mellon, the To the Stars Academy, aerospace technology tycoon Robert Bigelow, and the much publicized Pentagon “UFO whistleblower” Luiz Elizondo among others. Jack takes aim at critiquing the “UFO Disclosure” movement and its approach to activism in this conversation and even discusses the long history of this kind of movement going back to the 1950s with Donald Keyhoe and NICAP.

