Shipping container shortage is leading to challenges in shipping goods between the US and Asia – Source – Yahoo Finance (06/15/2021)

Senior reporter, Business Insider Rachel Premack, joins Yahoo Finance’s Myles Udland, Julie Hyman, and Myles to discuss the factors contributing to the shipping container shortage and how retailers handle these unexpected challenges amid COVID.
