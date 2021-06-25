Bitcoin Under Pressure – Are We Actually In The Midst Of A Seventh Boom And Bust Cycle? – Chris Vermeulen (06/25/2021)

Chris joins Jim Goddard on Howestreet.com to discuss the latest moves in the markets and commodities. Bitcoin remains under pressure having just broken below $30,000. If it does not find support and drops to $16,000 or even $10,000, it would be the seventh time this ‘Boom and Bust’ cycle has happened since 2010. Crude oil and natural gas are on the upside. As economies begin to loosen restrictions and people gain more comfort and confidence in venturing beyond their own homes and cities, the retail, transportation, and traveling sectors are showing signs of recovery. Listen to the PodCast to learn more.

