The Israel/Palestine Conflict and The Specter of Meir Kahane w/ Yossi Gurvitz – Source – Parallax Views (05/21/2021)

On this edition of Parallax Views, the first in what will be a series of programs on the Israel/Palestine conflict in light of recent events. Israeli journalist/blogger Yossi Gurvitz of Mondoweiss joins us on this addition of the program to discuss what has been happening with the conflict since the tensions heated up over the Sheikh Jarrah district of East Jerusalem, the burning of the al Aqsa Mosque, Hamas firing rockets into Israel, and Israel’s launching of airstrikes on Gaza in response.

Additionally, Yossi and I discuss the legacy of the radical Orthodox Jewish ultranationalist Rabbi Meier Kahane. Kahane formed the Kach Party in Israel and advocated for expulsing Palestinians from Israel as evidenced by one of his catchphrases “Arabs Get Out!”. Although Kahane was assassinated in New York City in 1990 and the Kach Party was banned in Israel in 1994, followers of Kahane and Kahanism live on. Specifically Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power Party) leader Itamar Ben-Gvir, a follower of Kahane, won a seat in the Knesset this past March and was involved in the recent tensions related to the Sheikh Jarrah district of East Jerusalem. Yossi argues that the right-wing ultranationalism of Kahanism has gone mainstream in Israel.

Also discussed: the recent Human Rights Watch and B’Selem report, the experience of sheltering in a bunker during this latest round of violent conflict, and much, much more.

Source: The Israel/Palestine Conflict and The Specter of Meir Kahane w/ Yossi Gurvitz