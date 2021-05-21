We have been seeing some wild and interesting moves in the market. Since the price of gold made a double bottom in March it has been going up. Despite that people have been ignoring it and not a single gold ETF or mining stock has yet to appear yet on the list of 100 most owned Robinhood stocks.

At the same time last quarter ended with over 9.5 million Robinhood traders getting into crypto, a big jump from 1.5 million at 2020 year end. As it seems anyone who would get into Bitcoin and other crypto collectible currencies got in Bitcoin rolled over and fell through $50,000 last week and then $40,000 Wednesday and is trading in a wild volatile roller coaster fashion. I talk about these market moves and more with David Skarica of addictedtoprofits.net in this live stock market trading session. I show my own Robinhood Account during this segment.

To learn more about my trading strategies grab my book Strategic Stock Trading.

-Mike