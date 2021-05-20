Mike Swanson on the Post-Covid Economic ‘Recovery’ – Source – Scott Horton Show (05/20/2021)

“Mike Swanson gives his take on what’s in store for the U.S. economy as the covid restrictions begin to lift. Although the early economic recovery isn’t looking as rosy as some predicted, many businesses do seem to be getting back to normal as the pandemic subsides. What’s much more worrisome, says Swanson, is the sheer amount of money that the government has created over the last year. With trillions of new dollars injected into the economy, it’s impossible that we won’t see some kind of inflationary consequences sometime soon,” writes Scott Horton.

