Interview: Some Positive Developments in Precious Metals – Jordan Roy-Byrne (05/20/2021)

Jordan Roy-Byrne, Founder of The Daily Gold joined the KER Report to share his insights into the precious metals sector. With gold breaking the $1,850 level on Monday Jordan points out some other factors that have him in the bullish camp. We look at the performance of the gold stocks vs gold and where the next key resistance levels are. We also touch on silver as Jordan thinks this is the key market to watch that can lead gold.



