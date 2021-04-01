What is behind China and Iran’s ‘strategic’ deal? | Inside Story – Source – Al-Jazeera (04/01/2021)

It’s been in the works since 2016, and dubbed a ‘comprehensive strategic partnership’. The deal signed between China and Iran is expected to boost their long-standing economic and political alliance. The cooperation will cover a wide range of Chinese investments in Iran’s most important sectors, including energy and infrastructure. It’s the first long-term agreement of its type to be signed by Iran with a major world power. And comes at a tough time for Iran’s economy that’s been devastated by U.S. sanctions. What do both countries stand to gain? And should people be worried, in the Middle East and beyond?
Related Posts
-
Sanctions, Saudi Malfeasance, Silicon Valley, and Other Stark Realities w/ Brian McGlinchey – Source – Parallax Views (04/01/2021)
-
Turkey’s Reliance on Chinese COVID-19 Vaccines Seen as Gamble – Source – VOA (03/31/2021)
-
Why Beijing Wants a Digital Yuan – Joseph Solis-Mullen (03/30/2021)
-
As Myanmar Death Toll Tops 320, UN Expert Warns Crisis Will Worsen Without World’s Help – Brett Wilkins (03/30/2021)