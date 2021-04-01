Sanctions, Saudi Malfeasance, Silicon Valley, and Other Stark Realities w/ Brian McGlinchey – Source – Parallax Views (04/01/2021)

March 27, 2021

On this edition of Parallax Views, returning guest Brian McGlinchey, formerly of 28Pages.Org, joins us to discuss his new project Stark Realities on Substack. We begin by delving into Brian’s initial work shedding light on the formerly classified 28 pages of Joint Inquiry into Intelligence Community Activities before and after the Terrorist Attacks of September 11, 2001 that related to Saudi Arabia, Saudi officials, and 9/11. From there we dive into why Brian McGlinchey started Substack and his problems with the new algorithmic regime of Silicon Valley and it’s effect on independent journalism. Then we discuss his recent piece on the brutal consequences of sanction policies, especially as they pertain to Iran.