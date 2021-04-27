The Lenin Plot: The Unknown Story of America’s War Against Russia w/ Barnes Carr – Source – Parallax Views (04/27/2021)

On this edition of Parallax Views, veteran journalist Barnes Carr joins us to discuss an underdiscussed aspect of WWI history: the U.S.-backed plot to assassinate Vladimir Lenin and install a Western-friendly dictator in Russia. In his new book, The Lenin Plot: The untold Story of America’s Midnight War Against Russia, Carr lays out the details of the madcap true-life story of spycraft that’s one part film noir and another part “Keystone Cops” thanks to it’s cast of exceedingly eccentric characters. Some of the character’s in this strange saga, particularly the mysterious Sidney Reilly and Bruce Lockhart, are believed to have served as an inspiration for Ian Fleming’s James Bond. It’s a story that contains not only double agents and spies (from the U.S., Britain, France, and Russia!) but even a femme fatale. Barnes Carrs discusses all these elements with as well as the Bolshevik Revolution, the extent of U.S. involvement in the plot, how he stumbled upon the story, the research he undetook with it, and much, much more! We even manage to talk briefly about Carr’s exploits as a jounralist including his research into the MLK assassination and the KKK’s attempt to murder him!

Source: The Lenin Plot: The Unknown Story of America’s War Against Russia w/ Barnes Carr