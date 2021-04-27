Quoth the Raven #249 – Mark Spiegel – Source – QTR Podcast (04/27/2021)

On this podcast Mark and I talk Tesla, bitcoin and the macro environment.
The QTR Podcast is a completely, 100% listener supported podcast that is always going to be free.
YouTube does not let me monetize my videos on the site and the podcast is full time work which will never have ads in the middle of it. If you enjoy the content, please support the QTR Podcast in any or all of the following ways:
A small recurring donation via:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/QTRResearch
One time donations can also be sent via:
Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/qtrresearch
QTR MERCH is available here.
You can also follow me on YouTube, and Twitter.
THANK YOU TO ALL OF MY KIND PATRONS.
Please show love to those who support the QTR Podcast:
George Gammon – Rebel Capitalist Pro – Twitter: @GeorgeGammon
JM Bullion – where QTR buys gold & silver – Twitter: @JMBullion
The Trader’s Path – no BS trading service – Twitter: @PLHStock
Sang Lucci & Wall St. Jesus — The Steamroom — Twitter: @wallstjesus and @sanglucci
Corvus Gold – http://www.corvusgold.com
Investors Underground – day trading community – Twitter: @investorslive
Ken R
Chris Bede – Twitter: @cbede
Nicholas Parks
Matthew Zimmer
J Mintzmyer – Twitter: @mintzmyer
Russ Valenti – Twitter: @russellvalenti
Creighton Titus
Camila Sol
Longest Running Supporters
Max Mulvihill – Since 2/2018
Mark Heywood – Since 3/2018
Kyle Thomas – Since 4/2018
Chris Bede – Since 5/2018
Dariusz Kordonski – Since 5/2018
Chris Gerrard – Since 5/2018
Shear Luck – Since 5/2018
All podcast content is subject to this disclaimer.
Chris is not an investment adviser. QTR is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers. Please leave me alone.