Sprott Money Precious Metals Projections – Chris Vermeulen (04/08/20210

We are back with the third installment of Sprott Money’s Precious Metals Projections. Each month Craig Hemke and I take you through the key charts in what is going on not only with precious metals but other key indexes and indicators so we can determine what the general trend may be. This last quarter has been very challenging for precious metals investors with gold and silver still in a consolidation pattern since August which seems like it will never end. This consolidation seems to correlate with the 18%-20% correction and sell-off in bonds. While this may seem “scary” to some investors this downside move is historically normal and not unusual. But is there more pain ahead for gold and silver bugs or are we ready to take off? The charts tell the tale.

Click on the image below to watch the interview

