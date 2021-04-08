Interview with BGS.v , Baroyeca Gold & Silver Inc. and Private Placement I Am Investing In – David Skarica (04/08/2021)

I have a new company that I am consulting with and investing in. Baroyeca which has two exciting properties in Colombia which is known for high grade gold properties. What makes this unique is that it is more of a silver play and there are not many pure silver plays in Colombia. The company is also raising money at 30 cents with a full warrant at 45 cents. I have enclosed the interview below:

If you want to invest in the private placement email me at addictedtoprofits @ hotmail.com

-Dave Skarica

Disclosure: David Skarica will have a consulting contract with BGS, he is also participating in the private placement.