Is the Silver Squeeze Over? – Chris Vermeulen (04/22/2021)

Chris joins Dave Russell on GoldCoreTV with his charts to help us interpret the recent moves in silver and gold. In this video, we take a look at the silver price, the gold price, bitcoin and the S&P500.

We take a look at what’s needed to continue the momentum of the #silvershortsqueeze, the movement spearheaded by Wall Street Silver & #WallStreetSilver. We look at the significance of the 50-day moving average and the 200-day moving average and the interaction between these two that give us either a golden cross or the death cross. These are particularly important long-term trend indicators in technical analysis.

Chris also gives us his opinion on bitcoin, where he believes the bitcoin bull market could still have some legs but traders need to be able to stomach 15% to 20% pullbacks, as volatility remains high.

Click on the image below to watch the interview

