Stock Trading 101 – Using Technical Indicators For Stock Market Oversold Buy Points Sell Signals – Mike Swanson

This is video four of my series Stock Trading 101. In this video I start to talk about technical indicators that I use to help me better use stock charts. Simple price plots are not enough to help you see what is happening in the markets. There are different types of indicators to use for stock trading in the markets and one family are called oscillators. They are designed to measure price momentum and give overbought and oversold readings on a chart. Stochastincs and Wilder’s RSI are my two favorite oscillators to use.

For more info on these two indicators check these articles out:

https://www.investopedia.com/terms/s/stochasticoscillator.asp

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Relative_strength_index

