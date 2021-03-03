LBJ Phone Call – Drunk Driving – Source – This Is The President (03/03/2021)

Nobody should drink and drive – except the president, of course. In this LBJ phone call from November 24, 1964, President Johnson talks about drinking and driving on his Texas ranch while on the phone with Governor Connally of Texas.
Related Posts
-
Parallax Views on The Parallax View Pt. 2 w/ Alex Cox, Filmmaker – Source – Parallax Views w/ J.G. Michael (03/03/2021)
-
How Inequity Gets Built Into America’s Vaccination System – Maryam Jameel and Caroline Chen (03/03/2021)
-
‘A Huge, Huge Deal’: Biden Issues Public Statement of Support for Alabama Amazon Workers Fighting for Union – Jake Johnson (03/03/2021)
-
Parallax Views on The Parallax View Pt. 1 w/ Joseph McBride, Film Historian – Source – Parallax Views w/ J.G. Michael (03/02/2021)