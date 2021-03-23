Robert Kagan and American Empire w/ Robbie Martin – Source – Parallax Views (03/23/2021)

March 19, 2021

On this edition of Parallax Views, recently the influential neoconservative thinker Robert Kagan penned an op-ed entitled “A Superpower, Like It Or Not: Why America Must Accept Their Global Role” for the Council on Foreign Relation’s Foreign Affairs publication. In it Kagan not only expresses his view that the U.S. must continue it’s interventions and wars abroad, but also large portions of the American populace not accepting their country’s “Global Role”.

Robbie Martin of Media Roots Radio, whose documentary A Very Heavy Agenda dealt in large part with Kagan and the neoconservative agenda, joins us to critique Kagan’s latest op-ed.