Fed’s Efforts to Hold Down Rates Raises Inflationary Pressures: Dalio – Source – Bloomberg (03/23/2021)

Bridgewater Co-Chairman and Co-CIO Ray Dalio says that the Fed’s monetization efforts to hold down rates raises inflationary pressures. He says that in the current environment, “cash is trash.” He joins David Westin exclusively on “Bloomberg Wall Street Week.”



