Bitcoin Will Not Save the World and It’s Nothing Close to a Safe Haven Warns Puru Saxena – Source – Stansberry Research (03/17/2021)

“I don’t like it,” says former wealth manager Puru Saxena who doesn’t mince words when it comes to Bitcoin. “Whenever the S&P does well, Bitcoin has done well; when the S&P doesn’t do well, Bitcoin goes down with it. So in my view, it is nothing more than a super high beta play on global liquidity… When risk assets rally, Bitcoin rallies— and when risk assets don’t do so well, Bitcoin falls very hard,” he tells our Daniela Cambone. “It is an extremely speculative beast,” he said.
