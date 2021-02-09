Tesla and bitcoin: Bitcoin shares surge after Tesla makes $1.5 billion purchase of shares – Source – Yahoo Finance (02/08/2021)

Yahoo Finance’s Zack Guzman speaks with Anthony Pompliano, Partner, Morgan Creek Digital Assets and Dan Ives, Wedbush Securities Managing Director about Tesla announcing that the company purchased $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin, according to a filing with the SEC.
