Is the silver squeeze really dead? Here’s some great news for silver price – Source – Kitco News (02/08/2021)

Posted on by |

Silver received unprecedented amount of attention this week. But one big misconception in the whole silver saga was that the Reddit community was united in the call. In fact, most of Reddit posts from this week warned against buying into silver because it was a distraction from its original GameStop play. So, let’s take a look at why the silver squeeze didn’t happen and why prices fell after briefly hitting above $30 an ounce.



Share This Post

Related Posts